Paradox Museum Las Vegas announces tickets on sale now

LAS VEGAS — Paradox Museum Las Vegas – the world’s most extraordinary collection of mind-twisting and eye-tricking exhibits, where nothing makes sense, but everything is real – announces tickets are on sale now. Set to open in June 2023, the 11,000-square-foot destination is the first-of-its-kind on the Las Vegas Strip and will include 90 engaging exhibits combining the fun of exploring brain-bending illusions with the science of paradoxes.

Now through Friday, June 30, interested visitors can take advantage of special “Anytime Ticket” pricing, including $27 adult admission and $23 admission for children under 11. This special pricing is available for museum visits through Tuesday, October 31.

More than an entertainment destination, every Paradox Museum exhibit will be interactive, including sensory and educational experiences with information about the exciting science behind its optical and perceptual effects. Visitors will encounter new perspectives along with the opportunity to defy reality and live their own experiences – all while taking unbelievably cool photos and videos.

Exhibits to be featured at Paradox Museum Las Vegas include:

Upside Down Room

In the Las Vegas-themed Upside Down Room inspired by the city’s proverbial strip clubs, everything seems to defy gravity – that is until guests turn their photos upside down and observe the only thing defying gravity is themselves. When rotated 90 degrees, an ordinary room with a few construction tricks plays with guests’ perception of reality.

Ambiguous Shapes Room

In the casino slot machine-themed Ambiguous Shapes exhibit, perception of height, width, depth and position in relation to other objects plays an essential role. By rotating the object left or right, the observer can see that it looks different from two perspectives. Ambiguous objects change their appearances when they are reflected in a mirror. It is an optical illusion in which the observer’s mind abruptly changes the perspective of a picture or a shape to another equally possible.

Colored Shadows Room

In the Colored Shadows Room, three spotlights will feature the primary colors of red, blue and yellow. If the spotlights shine with the same intensity, the overlapping beam of light will be white. If a guest blocks one spotlight, they will then experience three different colored shadows, including yellow, magenta and cyan.

Infinity Well

Inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” the Infinity Well gives the appearance of endless depth. Utilizing an infinite series of reflections in an artificially-made 40-centimeter-deep hole, the well creates false images and deceptive emotions in the brain. When guests look up at the ceiling, it makes them believe they’re in the bottom of the well. When guests look down, they may feel as if they are about to fall.

Ames Room

In the Ames Room, visitors will have the opportunity to grow and shrink in this exhibit of distorted perception. Widely used in TV and movie productions to create special effects, the Ames Room principle includes the floor and ceiling built at an angle to trick the eye. Both sides of the room appear to be the same but the actual shape is a trapezium.

Kaleidoscope

Featuring the famous toy turned into an exhibit, the Kaleidoscope will feature patterns created by the visitors themselves. This freestanding exhibit works using the principle of multiple reflections. It consists of three equal mirrors set in the shape of a three-sided prism. Inside, the reflection of the objects move and combine with each other in a symmetrical dance forming a constantly changing pattern.

“With the opening of Paradox Museum Las Vegas right around the corner, we can’t wait for guests to defy reality,” said Marc Gregory Tipton, regional sales and marketing manager, Paradox Museum Las Vegas. “Visitors will not only experience a fantastic time taking mind-bending photos but also will leave wondering what they just witnessed.”