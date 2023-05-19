Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic film, Jurassic Park, with special theme park experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood join the #JurassicJune celebration with special, limited-time experiences to honor the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking film, Jurassic Park. Across both coasts this summer, theme park guests can celebrate one of the greatest cinematic adventures ever created with exclusive merchandise, specialty food and beverage offerings and screenings of the 1993 iconic film.

Here’s how guests can celebrate Jurassic Park at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood:

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando guests can step through the iconic gates of Jurassic Park at Universal Islands of Adventure and explore an immersive land home to exciting experiences inspired by the record-breaking franchise, including “Jurassic Park River Adventure” – where a leisure raft ride turns into a daring eight-story plunge to escape a ferocious T. rex; “Jurassic World VelociCoaster” – Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster; and more.

The Jurassic Park Tribute Store : A store more than 65 million years in the making…Jurassic Park is taking over this summer in the Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. Opening on May 26, the immersive retail location will invite guests to explore the history of the blockbuster movie as they venture through a series of themed rooms that highlight everything from pre-production elements like storyboards and blueprints to photo ops that recreate memorable scenes from the iconic film. Guests can also shop exclusive 30 th anniversary merchandise including apparel, hats, key chains, plush, collectibles and more.

Jurassic Park Film Screenings at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk: Guests can catch screenings of the original Jurassic Park on June 9, 10 and 11 at Universal Cinemark.

Universal Studios Hollywood