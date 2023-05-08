Big Rivers announces new Birthday Program

NEW CANEY, Texas — Monty Galland, CEO of Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures, announced revisions to the park’s birthday program. Mr. Galland stated, “after listening to our guests, we have redesigned our Birthday Events to make parties more affordable, provide more options and enhance the overall Big Rivers Experience.”

Birthday packages begin at $299 and include a free birthday child and 8 guests. Each party type offers different options as well as the ability to customize the party to make each Birthday special and unique. For those that want bigger parties, additional guests can added. Specific Birthday information can be found at https://bigriverswaterpark.com/group-events/birthdays/.

“We felt that lowering the minimum number of attendees and offering affordable pricing would allow more of our visitors the opportunity to have those special birthday events.” Galland affirmed. Big Rivers now offers four unique party options from which to choose. Birthday parties booked prior to the new program will be able to keep their existing package or change to one of the new packages.

Big Rivers is open weekends and begins daily operations May 27th.

Admission is just $39.99 online or $44.99 at the gate. Big Rivers Waterpark day tickets and season passes are available at https://bigriverswaterpark.com/. Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures likes to describe itself as “More Than a Waterpark!.” General admission includes all water and amusement rides.