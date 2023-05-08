ADG Mountainsides partners with pursuit to build Canada’s largest & fastest mountain coaster at The Golden Skybridge – Rail Rider Mountain Coaster

COHOES, N.Y. — ADG Mountainsides is proud to announce that on May 12, their newest coaster installation will be opening at the Golden Skybridge in Golden B.C. ADG Mountainsides is partnering with Pursuit, a Vancouver, B.C. based attraction and hospitality company, to bring this attraction to life. Rail Rider Mountain Coaster is the first-of-its-kind in Western Canada as well as the fastest and largest mountain coaster in all of Canada.

The Rail Rider Mountain Coaster will race through an old growth forest between Canada’s two highest suspension bridges. The 3,375 ft coaster features an up-track that takes riders 1,180 feet up the canyon, before they descend 2,195 feet, reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour. Riders will then coast under the lush canopy, around a 360-degree loop, through a 50-foot tunnel and finally shoot out onto a cantilever that extends over the majestic Columbia Valley.

Designed to suit almost any mountainside location, ADG’s Mountainsides makes the most of the local topography to deliver an authentic mountain coaster experience.

“At ADG, our goal is to deliver mountain coaster and alpine slide experiences to adventure seekers in the most iconic destinations around the world. Collaborating with Pursuit on designing and constructing the Rail Rider mountain coaster is the latest example of ADG’s dedication to developing one-of-a-kind projects with great clients,” said Bruce Quay, COO of ADG Mountainsides, “This project is a testament to Pursuit’s vision and ADG’s ability to make our clients’ vision become reality. We are very proud of our great working relationship with the Pursuit team, and we are looking forward to collaborating on future projects.”

With ADG Mountainsides’ cutting-edge innovation, Rail Rider Mountain Coaster will allow riders to choose their own level of adventure. Featuring our proprietary Position Monitoring System provides ample safety features, including speed limiters and a self-braking system giving the guest the ability to enjoy the scenic mountainside view at their own desired speed.