Area15 announces immersive experiences, promotions for May 2023

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an array of brand-new events, promotions and experiences this May.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT IN MAY:

Thursday, May 4: Darius live in The Wall at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5: Signal Lounge: Buhoo B2B Chris Garcia in The Wall.

Friday, May 5: Gareth Emery Presents INVASION360 Las Vegas in the Portal at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 6: Thiccfreqness Record Label Showcase with Dyce, Fantom Freq, SHAPESHFTR, TYPE3 and Uknew in The Wall.

Saturday, May 6: Hops & Horses Beer Festival in the A-Lot and Portal at 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 14: Avenged Sevenfold: Life Is But A Dream… 360º Immersive Album Experience in the Portal.

Friday, May 12: Little Miss Nasty Rock and Metal Burlesque in the Portal at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: AREA15 and Sick New World present 100 Gecs (DJ Set) and support by DJ Chaotic Ugly (Machine Girl) in the A-Lot at 9:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here .

Thursday, May 18: AREA15 and Dreamstate Las Vegas present EDC Las Vegas preparty in the Portal and A-Lot at 10 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here .

Friday, May 19: Golden Dawn Arkestra live in The Wall at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 20: Martin Dupont live in The Wall at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 27: Neon Dream Massive at select venues throughout AREA15 at 8:30 p.m.

ONGOING EVENTS, RESIDENCIES AND ENTERTAINMENT:

Smokus Pocus: A 420 Magic Show

Dates: Every Wednesday through Monday

Times: Showtimes at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Showtimes at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.

Location: The Rift

Cost: General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $45. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Description: Smokus Pocus is the dopest show in Las Vegas. Guests can witness a higher kind of magic at AREA15 in an experience packed with tricks so trippy they’ll be asking “what the f—?!” Caricatures come to life, objects vanish and reappear in impossible places, minds are read and more.



Psychedelic Sundays: A Better Trip with Shane Mauss

Date: Sunday, May 7; Monday, May 15; Sunday, May 21; and Sunday, May 28

Time: Doors at 7 p.m.

Location: The Wall

Cost:Tickets start at $32.95.

Description: Journey into the mind of a psychedelic astronaut with a consciousness-expanding comedy show exploring some of the most intriguing substances on Earth. At the intersection of science and psychedelics comes “A Better Trip,” the latest work from Shane Mauss. Grab your seats and get comfortable as Mauss takes the crowd through a kaleidoscopic, comedic journey of science on select dates in 2023.



Avenged Sevenfold: Life Is But A Dream… 360º Immersive Album Experience

Date: Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 14

Time: Show times vary

Location: The Portal and The Wall

Cost: $35

Description: Embark on an existential journey with Avenged Sevenfold’s Life Is But A Dream… 360º Immersive Album Experience at AREA15 from May 11 to May 14. Dive into 11 new songs from the multi-platinum headliners and famed heavy metal rock band with grand, immersive visuals and an exclusive curated merch pop-up shop celebrating their genre-bending new album set to release on June 2, 2023. Experience Avenged Sevenfold’s first full-length album in more than seven years, three weeks before its official release, exclusively at this once-in-a-lifetime event.



FOOD AND BEVERAGE OFFERINGS:

“Beast Sized” Hurricane Cocktails

Location: The Beast by Todd English

Description: For $30 guests can now order large 26-ounce “Beast sized” cocktails served in a branded hurricane souvenir glass to take home. Cocktails can be refilled for $20.

The Fuzzy Unicorn: two of the most popular cocktails layered in one hurricane glass. Made with Svedka Blue Raspberry Vodka, Svedka Mango, Pineapple Vodka, Peach Liqueur, Blue Curacao Sour, orange juice, pineapple juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, champagne, rainbow sprinkles and cotton candy.

two of the most popular cocktails layered in one hurricane glass. Made with Svedka Blue Raspberry Vodka, Svedka Mango, Pineapple Vodka, Peach Liqueur, Blue Curacao Sour, orange juice, pineapple juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, champagne, rainbow sprinkles and cotton candy. Melon Skull Margari: Made with Anza Tequila, Midori Melon Liqueur, Watermelon Pucker, triple sec, sour and agave.

Made with Anza Tequila, Midori Melon Liqueur, Watermelon Pucker, triple sec, sour and agave. Syonara Sunset: Made with Svedka Blue Raspberry Vodka, Bacardi Rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, Blue Curacao, butterfly pea simple syrup, sour and lime juice.

Made with Svedka Blue Raspberry Vodka, Bacardi Rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, Blue Curacao, butterfly pea simple syrup, sour and lime juice. Rum Baby Rum: Bacardi Rum, Meyer’s Dark Rum, Banana Liqueur, pineapple juice, lemon juice and simple syrup.

AREA15 Block Party Weekends

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays

Location: LIFTOFF Bar & Ride

Time: 7 p.m. to closing

Description: Guests are invited to enjoy the return of AREA15’s block party weekends at LIFTOFF Bar & Ride. The Block Party includes drink specials, food trucks, local vendors, outdoor games, rides on LIFTOFF and sounds provided by live DJs. Drink special features Querido tequila flights.



AREA15’S RADIANCE WELLNESS PROGRAM INSIDE THE PORTAL:

Guests are invited to explore mind, body and soul at Radiance, AREA15’s wellness program featuring a variety of ongoing programs including:



Frequency Breathwork

Date: Monday, May 8; Monday, May 22; and Sunday, May 28

Times: Class begins at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends

Location: The Portal

Cost: $35 per person.

Description: Guests are invited to a guided conscious breathwork experience by Frequency Breathwork inside The Portal, AREA15’s 3D projection-mapped room. Attendees can immerse themselves in this deep psychedelic experience through the power and safety of their own oxygen supply. While practicing breathwork, guests will be surrounded by transporting visuals projected throughout the room which heighten the effect of the experience.



Yoga and Wellness with Dray

Dates: Sunday, May 7

Time: Class begins at 11 a.m.

Location: The Portal

Cost:$25 per person.

Description: Tap into a higher version of yourself with an immersive yoga class taught by Dray Gardner in The Portal. Build strength, create awareness and bring your mind and body connection to a new level. Enjoy a class experience like none other, surrounded by state-of-the-art sound and 360-degree projections that will envelop participants during the session. Participants are required to bring their own mats.



The Sacred Lounge – A Conscious Community Experience

Date: Saturday, May 20

Time: Session begins at 11 a.m.

Location: The Portal and Sanctuary

Cost: General admission begins at $35.

Description: Attendees are invited to open their creative pathways and dive deeper into mind, body and spiritual health with Merriliz Monzon and Krystian Eklund. The Sacred Lounge encompasses one-hour guided classes in AREA15’s projection-mapped Portal incorporating movement, meditation and sound bath healing experiences to empower and awaken the community. Guests will be guided through an experiential process of calming the mind, opening the body’s creative channels and learning techniques to elevate their consciousness for the fulfillment of their purpose. Following each session, guests can enjoy a social hour in AREA15’s Sanctuary.



Entheo Presented by Rooted Lounge and ReWyld Collective

Date: Tuesday, May 23

Time: Session begins at 7 p.m.

Location: The Portal

Cost: General admission begins at $35.

Description: Guests are invited to Entheo – a soulful sensory journey into their own psychedelic space. This one-hour multi-sensory immersion, ceremony and sound bath includes themed visual projections, alchemical soundscapes, guided meditation, intention practice, moving mantras, breathwork, elemental rituals, live DJ, sound healing orchestra, spoken word, storytelling and more.