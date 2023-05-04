Kissel Entertainment launches Sky Wheel at Columbus Zoo And Aquarium

OKEANA, Ohio — Kissel Entertainment, and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, have announced the inaugural installation of a Lamberink 33 meter (more than 109 feet) Ferris wheel branded as the “Adventure Sky Wheel” operating Memorial Day Weekend through October. “Our company is thrilled to book this spectacular ride at the Columbus Zoo,” said R.A. Kissel, president of Kissel Entertainment.

Rising over eleven (11) stories in the air, Adventure Sky Wheel is also one of only three giant Ferris wheels in Ohio. Kissel adds, “When we purchased the Lamberink 33M wheel our goal was to locate it in a popular family attraction. The Columbus Zoo provides a superior location, and the management shares our values on ride safety, quality, and maintenance,” Kissel concludes.

“Each year, we look for new ways to engage our guests to help ensure that every experience is exciting, memorable and meaningful. Adventure Sky Wheel provides a fun opportunity to help create a family experience that brings people together while offering an incredible view of our Zoo and animal habitats. One of the best parts of all is that revenue from the rides and attractions helps to support the Zoo’s operating budget, which also benefits the Zoo’s animal care and conservation efforts as we carry out of our mission of empowering people and saving wildlife,” said Anthony Sabo, Vice President of Zoombezi Bay & Guest Services.

The Columbus booking continues a very busy season for Kissel Entertainment. The Midwest’s premier Ohio based amusement company will thrill families and kids of all ages with new rides, attractions, and additions to “Kissel’s Magnificent Midway.”

Adventure Sky Wheel opens at the Columbus Zoo on Saturday, May 27th.