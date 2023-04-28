Story Land prepares for opening day on May 27

GLEN, N.H. — We are just one month away from Opening Day at the Park Where Fantasy Lives, Story Land. New this summer, guests can expect a newly redesigned food location, the Pixie Kitchen, new security enhancements and three new character shows including the return of the beloved Cinderella’s End of Day Celebration, Fairy Tale Wake-Up! Character Breakfast and Set Sail with Peter Pan & Tinkerbell.

Story Land will be hosting an earlier Preview Day for Season Passholders and local families. The park will open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 for Silver, Gold and Platinum Passholders and local families, offering a variety of rides and entertainment complete with all the Story Land charm guests love.

“2023 is going to be one of the best seasons yet here at Story Land,” said Eric Dziedzic, General Manager. “Our team has been hard at work during the offseason revamping our Pixie Kitchen. We are also looking forward to introducing a refreshed show lineup for the summer season and to the return of our beloved after hours event, Nostalgia Nights.”

The park’s newly redesigned Pixie Kitchen will open to guests on Opening Day serving park classics such as burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders and more. The updated location will also provide a new ordering process for a faster and even better guest experience in addition to a brand-new patio seating area.

This summer, parkgoers will be transported to a faraway land as Story Land introduces three shows including Cinderella’s End of Day Celebration where every afternoon, Story Land’s royal subjects are encouraged to take part in the royal celebration hosted by Cinderella herself. The brand-new Fairy Tale Wake-Up! Character Breakfast will begin on June 3rd, offering exclusive meet and greets, autographs and photo opportunities with Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat and a few of Story Land’s Fairy Tale Friends. Finally, the all-new show, Set Sail with Peter Pan & Tinkerbell will encourage audience members to help as they take over Captain Hook’s ship.

Beginning on May 20, the park will introduce new security enhancements which will include new security screenings for all guests at the park’s entrance. All bags, strollers and wagons will go through the updated screening process prior to entering through the Main Gate area. In order to streamline this new process, guests are encouraged to bring bags smaller than 15” X15” X15”, as well as soft-sided coolers smaller than 12” X12” X12” for their visit.

Those interested in attending Story Land’s Preview Day can save $30 on Gold Season Pass when they buy online now during Story Land’s Spring Sale. Plus, back by popular demand, the park will reintroduce its Final 3 Program, where guests can visit the park in the final three hours of operation with valid admission and will be given another visit free.

Hiring is still underway as The Park Where Fantasy Lives looks to round out its Team Members for the 2023 season. Story Land is seeking 100 additional employees to join its royal team prior to Opening Day. The park is currently hiring across all departments including rides, food and beverage, security and more, with pay rates up to $18 per hour.