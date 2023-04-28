Quassy opens for the 2023 Season this weekend with new thrills

WATERBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement and Waterpark is kicking off its 115th season on April 29 with a weekend of good deeds and discounts during Quassy Cares Neighbors in Need Weekend.

During Quassy Cares Neighbors in Need Weekends on April 29- 30 and May 6-7, guests receive discounted All-Day Ride Wristbands for just $17 when they bring a donation of a non-perishable item or personal care product. Non-perishable food donations will go to local food banks and personal care products will go to Acts 4 Ministry. Guests can get one discounted pass per donated item. All-Day Ride Wristbands are also available for $26.99 without a donation.

From April 29 through May 21 the park will be open on weekends 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Starting May 26, the park will begin having expanded hours, and the Waterpark will be open for select dates starting May 27.

On June 1, both the amusement park and waterpark will be open regular hours Monday through Sunday.

Super Himalaya Makes its Debut!

Quassy guests will get to experience the park’s brand-new ride, Super Himalaya! Also known in parts of the worlds as the Musik Express, this fast-paced, circular thrill ride features twenty 3-passenger cars connected in a circle and travels at speeds of up to 12 revolutions per minute as it speeds through peaks and valleys, with fantastic sound and lighting features. Super Himalaya rotates in forward and backwards rotations and joins the spectacular lineup of more than 20 rides at Quassy that range from kiddie to thrilling.

While Quassy is always adding new rides, guests can enjoy classic favorites, like the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, and the fan-favorite Grand Carousel.