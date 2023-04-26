May 2023
By amusementtoday | April 26, 2023
The May 2023 issue includes:
- Amusement Today’s 2023 What’s New Guide!
- TRON Lightcycle / Run launches at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
- ArieForce One from RMC takes flight at Fun Spot Atlanta
- Universal Studios Hollywood powers up Super Nintendo World
- Planning for new theme park Dig’N Zone
- Carowinds celebrates 50 years in 2023
- SeaWorld animal care hits major milestone
- Lagotronics Projects delivers GameCabIN to Fun Arena
- FEC Insurance Agency distrbutes app free to entertainment centers
- Dallas becomes second location for unique Two Bit Circus FEC
- Miami-Dade County Fair has good run
- Kiwi showman C.J. Mahons
- Eric Bates: carnival operator finds success building spectacular rides
- Eight-lane ProSlide RallyRacer Vikingløp debuts at Rulantica
- New Hampshire’s Water Country is transformed in its 40th year
- Mack Rides, Europa-Park unveil innovative Eatrenalin experience
- Amusement Expo 2023 welcomes unprecedented attendance
- Woman of Influence: Dollywood’s Lauren Lowery
- Lifeguarding: a professional position that offers lifelong skills
- AIMS International announces appointment of new Executive Director
- Great Coasters International renews life of two wooden coasters
- Blackpool Pleasure Beach re-opens popular Vahalla
- Innovative VLocker introduces new locker technology in 2023
- RMC and Larson International join forces going forward … and much more!