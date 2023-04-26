May 2023

By | April 26, 2023

The May 2023 issue includes:

  • Amusement Today’s 2023 What’s New Guide!
  • TRON Lightcycle / Run launches at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
  • ArieForce One from RMC takes flight at Fun Spot Atlanta
  • Universal Studios Hollywood powers up Super Nintendo World
  • Planning for new theme park Dig’N Zone
  • Carowinds celebrates 50 years in 2023
  • SeaWorld animal care hits major milestone
  • Lagotronics Projects delivers GameCabIN to Fun Arena
  • FEC Insurance Agency distrbutes app free to entertainment centers
  • Dallas becomes second location for unique Two Bit Circus FEC
  • Miami-Dade County Fair has good run
  • Kiwi showman C.J. Mahons
  • Eric Bates: carnival operator finds success building spectacular rides
  • Eight-lane ProSlide RallyRacer Vikingløp debuts at Rulantica
  • New Hampshire’s Water Country is transformed in its 40th year
  • Mack Rides, Europa-Park unveil innovative Eatrenalin experience
  • Amusement Expo 2023 welcomes unprecedented attendance
  • Woman of Influence: Dollywood’s Lauren Lowery
  • Lifeguarding: a professional position that offers lifelong skills
  • AIMS International announces appointment of new Executive Director
  • Great Coasters International renews life of two wooden coasters
  • Blackpool Pleasure Beach re-opens popular Vahalla
  • Innovative VLocker introduces new locker technology in 2023
  • RMC and Larson International join forces going forward … and much more!
