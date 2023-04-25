Amusement Entertainment Management promotes Jackie Zilligen to director of client services

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Amusement Entertainment Management (AEM) has announced the promotion of Jackie Zilligen to Director of Client Services. In her new role, Zilligen will lead the firm’s project development initiatives, working directly with project principals, vendors, financiers, and city planners. Earlier in her career, Zilligen led a Marketing and Sales Analytics division of Fortune 100 pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co., where she was responsible for the analysis of marketing and sales trends for senior leadership in addition to problem solving, training, and distribution of the U.S. sales team’s field data.

Since 2017, Zilligen has served as Executive Director of Amusement Entertainment Management’s education subsidiary, Foundations Entertainment University, where she has been largely responsible for the program’s curriculum and expanded presence within the amusement sector. Since its inception, Foundations has welcomed more than 3,000 attendees from across the globe.

AEM’s managing partner, Jerry Merola, commented, “Jackie’s contributions and commitment to our organization have been immeasurable. Her expanded role will permit us to continue the tradition of delivering a premium level of service to our clients, and in turn, develop and expand entertainment offerings that are proven to last the test of time.”