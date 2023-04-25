Scruffy Dog Creative Group launches new architectural model-making division with a difference!

Leading experience design & delivery company, Scruffy Dog Creative Group, is excited to announce the launch of its new architectural model-making division M.A.D Models. Located within their state-of-the-art production facility in Birmingham, UK, the M.A.D modelling team can create highly detailed and accurate scale models of near-limitless variety.

The division’s name stands for ‘Make A Difference’, an expression of the team’s commitment to delivering outstanding work that sets them apart from others in the industry. The depth and breadth of the M.A.D modelling team is only one thing that sets them apart from the rest. With complete access to their group companies’ full suite of cutting-edge equipment, the highly skilled team of experienced model makers behind M.A.D Models offer a range of services that can provide exciting and intricate solutions to clients. In addition to the traditional collection of manufacturing means, the M.A.D modellers work with a selection of industry-leading machinery including 7 axis CNC milling machines, laser cutters, 3D printers & more.

Commenting on the launch of their new division, SDCG’s Managing Director, Dylan Lardner Burke said “Model making is something we’ve been doing for some time now as part of our entertainment and experience design services, bringing our Masterplans into a scale 3D ensuring the creativity remains at the forefront for any presentation. But this new division will allow us to offer a specialised, bespoke, and stand-alone model-making service with a ‘difference’ and reach out to a whole new range of clients. It’s something I’m really excited about.”