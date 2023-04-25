Lake Compounce’s 177th season kicks off on April 29

BRISTOL, Conn. — Summer is in the air as America’s First Amusement Park opens for the 2023 season. Lake Compounce reopens its gates for its 177th year at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday, April 29. In the spirit of the 177th season, the first 177 guests through the gates will receive exclusive Lake Compounce swag.

This year’s fun kicks off with an Opening Day party in celebration of 177 years of operation. Guests will enjoy a bubble dance party complete with a professional DJ. The first 177 guests through the gate will be given an exclusive pair of Lake Compounce sunglasses and other Lake Compounce swag items to commemorate the day.

“We are so excited to welcome guests back to the park for a season of thrills,” said Megan Major, Lake Compounce Assistant General Manager. “Not only will we host concerts for the first time since the early 90s during our Summer Concert Series but we’re also bringing back all of our beloved seasonal events including Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights.”

Lake Compounce will introduce new live entertainment starting Memorial Day weekend. The park will be introducing live music at the park on a brand-new floating lake stage. Every Saturday this summer, guests can enjoy a variety of acts from beloved local tribute bands to national acts like CeeLo Green, Everclear, Jerrod Niemann, Canaan Smith, and All-4-One. After each concert in July, guests are invited to stay for a spectacular fireworks show, all concerts and fireworks shows are included with admission.

The fun doesn’t stop there, Lake Compounce continues its 177th season with exclusive events, Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights. The official park of family fun kicks off spooky season with Phantom Fall Fest on September 23 and runs the event every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 29. Play all day with fun for the whole family, then fright all night with terrifying haunted houses and scare zones. Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce on November 24 and concludes on December 31. Get in the holiday spirit with thousands of lights and frosty fun festivities.

Also new in 2023, thrill-seekers are invited to try out an all-new ride experience on Boulder Dash. The world’s top wooden coaster is new and improved with the addition of Titan Track from Great Coasters International Inc. The unique steel tracking allows for a smoother and even faster ride experience of a classic fan favorite. Beginning Opening Day, guests can also expect to experience a reimagined ordering process at the Potato Patch with faster service for a better guest experience. Plus, now there’s seating for the whole family. Foodies are invited to take a break and enjoy their meal on the brand-new Potato Patio.

Single Day admission tickets are now just $34.99! A special season-opening deal, guests can now grab single day admission tickets to Lake Compounce for over 40% off and join the Opening Day celebration when they buy online. To get the best value and to enjoy Lake Compounce’s all year long, guests can purchase a 2023 Season Pass.