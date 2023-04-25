Palace Entertainment appoints Bonnie Sherman Weber as Chief Operating Officer

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Palace Entertainment, a leading leisure park operator with 25 major entertainment and educational venues across the United States, today announces the appointment of Bonnie Sherman Weber to Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Weber is an industry veteran and brings more than 30 years of attractions industry knowledge to the organization. As COO, Weber succeeds John Reilly, who has been elevated to Managing Director.

This announcement is a pivotal moment for Palace Entertainment as the company further strengthens its leadership team with key industry veterans at its new and growing U.S.-based support center in Pittsburgh. Employing more than 10,000 employees across the United States and Australia with 25 entertainment venues, Palace Entertainment has continued its strategic growth initiatives since relocating the company’s U.S. headquarters from California in 2021. Through this time, the organization has grown its internal leadership structure with professionals such as Weber, assembling top industry talent and enhancing its internal shared services capabilities through digitalization and an increased focus on its guests.

Weber most recently served as Senior Vice President of Park Operations with Six Flags, overseeing 27 properties across North America producing revenues of more than $1.5 billion. Under her leadership, Weber successfully led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to deliver high-quality guest experiences and helping to increase the company’s profitability. Weber has most recently been a part of the Six Flags team since 2010, serving across a variety of leadership roles including Senior Vice President of In-Park Services and President of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Los Angeles.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Bonnie to the Palace Entertainment team,” said Palace Entertainment Managing Director, John Reilly. “Not only does her leadership style make her an outstanding cultural fit for our organization, but her keen commercial insights, in-park expertise and extensive operations experience also make her the right leader to take our parks through their next phase of growth.”

John Reilly will assume his new position as Managing Director effective immediately. Reilly will continue to oversee all U.S. properties while also supporting transversal initiatives across global regions.