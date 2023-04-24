Fun Spot America Kissimmee and Rocky Mountain Construction are working together on Mine Blower roller coaster

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Mine Blower, the only wooden roller coaster in Florida with a Zero G Barrel Roll is going through some changes in part due to the relationship between Fun Spot America and Rocky Mountain Construction.

The excitement is building in the roller coaster community over the retracking project that is currently underway. “Working with RMC on our ArieForce One roller coaster at Fun Spot Atlanta in Fayetteville, Georgia, has been nothing short of incredible. Now, to work with RMC and their 208 ReTrack Solution on Mine Blower is a game changer for our park,” said John Arie Jr., President and CEO, Fun Spot America.

The RMC retrack focus will be on the most dynamically loaded sections of the coaster’s track in order to enhance the ride. The goal is to complete the project before the busy summer season and Fun Spot’s 25th Anniversary celebration.

“We are very pleased for the opportunity to work with Fun Spot again and help bring thrills and smiles to their guests’ faces,” said Darren Torr, President and Owner, Rocky Mountain Construction.

Fun Spot invites everyone to follow them on their social platforms to view current construction photos, project updates, and to learn the announcement of Mine Blower’s reopening date, later this season.