The splash is back as Castle Park celebrates park-wide transformation

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Hop aboard and get ready for a season of thrills as Castle Park takes family fun to new heights in 2023 with the unveiling of a stunning new Main Gate and the reimagining of the park’s classic water ride with the launch of Saw Mill Plunge.

Guests are invited to be amazed this spring as the park showcases a beautiful new main entrance. From the moment guests arrive at Riverside’s best theme park they will be transported to a family-fun destination like nothing else in the area. The park’s new main gate will feature a stunning new Castle Park sign, new ticket booths, a fully repainted entrance area and will be completed with royal signage throughout, offering several unique photo opportunities for park-goers.

“We can’t wait for SoCal residents and visitors to drop in for some soaking fun this summer at Castle Park,” said Ken Withers, general manager. “We have made several enhancements in the park so our guests can have a splashing good time all summer long, including the long-awaited introduction of Saw Mill Plunge. Nothing beats a great water ride on a hot summer day. From Merlin’s Revenge and Fire Ball to Buccaneer Cove and mini-golf, Castle Park is loaded with great attractions for guests of all ages.”

Originally introduced in 1989 and designed by Castle Park founder Bud Hurlbut, the new ride experience, Saw Mill Plunge will open on June 10, unveiling its iconic new look, state of the art operating system and five new four-person logs created by WhiteWater, a leading water park manufacturer. The reimagined Saw Mill Plunge will take guests to refreshing new heights. The classic flume ride’s exterior will float guests through a retro sawmill experience, leading them through twists, turns and rushing rapids as they splash their way down a towering plunge. The transformed ride will include a beautiful new paint job featuring shades of blue throughout and five brand-new logs.

In addition to a fully transformed entrance and the reintroduced Saw Mill Plunge, Castle Park will reopen its popular water playground, Buccaneer Cove on May 13. Offering four levels of pure fun, the soaking good time features five water slides, aqua domes, spray cannons and more. Plus, entry to Buccaneer Cove is included with admission to Castle Park all summer long!