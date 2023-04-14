Magic Planet and Embed win ‘Most Innovative Application of Technology’ at MENALAC Awards 2023

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Magic Planet is proud to announce that its Mobile Wallet payment option, in partnership with Embed, has been awarded the ‘Most Innovative Application of Technology’ at the MENALAC Awards 2023 which are the definitive benchmark of excellence in the leisure, entertainment and attractions industry. Magic Planet was chosen as the winner by a panel of respected industry leaders and experts in their field for applying innovative technology to their operations to enhance customer experience and profitability. Magic Planet City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah was also awarded Best Family Entertainment Centre.

Magic Planet is the first and only FEC operator in the EMEA region to launch the Mobile Wallet in partnership with Embed, the worldwide leader of cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries. The Mobile Wallet offers guests a virtual game card that can be added to the Apple Wallet and Google Pay on the consumer’s mobile phone and used to seamlessly play games. Convenient and simple to use, it enables guests to tap and reload without leaving their game, and they can reload anytime, anywhere, which has proven to revolutionise revenue and profit for other family entertainment companies around the globe who have implemented Embed’s Mobile Wallet solution. Operators have reported an average of 5-times increase in revenue transactions with 60% of those transactions being completed before the consumer sets foot in the family entertainment centre; this is a revolution in revenue and operational efficiency for the operator.

Rob McMenamin, Director – Leisure & Entertainment, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said, “We are proud to have won this prestigious award for Magic Planet’s Mobile Wallet in partnership with Embed. The virtual game card has a variety of benefits for both guests and operators such as eliminating queue times, driving repeat visits, and improving customer loyalty. At Majid Al Futtaim, we are committed to adopting technological advancements to provide our guests with unique and innovative experiences – both physically and digitally – which is key to our enduring success.”

Renee Welsh, Embed CEO, adds, “We are proud to partner and collaborate with Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, which is synonymous with exceptional customer service and innovative breakthrough experiences. Magic Planet’s Mobile Wallet offers consumers the ultimate control of their entertainment experience; there’s no app to download required, so there’s no barrier to entry. The card sits in the mobile wallet, and guests can top up their game cards before arriving at the venue and don’t have to leave the game to top up. The data from other family entertainment centres using Embed’s Mobile Wallet is clear: 60% of consumers top up their game card before arriving and spend 5 times more, because they’re not afraid of losing the game card and they trust mobile phone encryption technology.”

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment won six trophies at this year’s Middle East and North Africa Leisure & Attractions Council (MENALAC) Awards including Best FEC (Magic Planet City Centre Al Zahia), Most Innovative Application of Technology (Magic Planet’s Mobile Wallet), Best Sport / Adventure-Based Entertainment (Ski Dubai), Best Design for a Leisure Entertainment Facility (Snow Oman), Best Innovation in Health & Safety and Best Impactful Sustainability Campaign of the Year.