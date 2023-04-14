Danny Trivits joins Betson Imperial Parts & Service Team

Betson is pleased to announce that Danny Trivits has joined the Betson Imperial Parts & Service team as a Parts Specialist. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Danny brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the parts team.

Danny has spent his career working to develop and execute successful strategies selling parts dedicated to the Amusement, Gaming, and VLT industries. His understanding of the market, passion for innovation, and commitment to customer satisfaction make him a valuable addition to the team.

Betson Imperial Parts & Service are committed to providing customers with exceptional service and support. With Danny on board, the Betson team is confident they can deliver the highest level of expertise and innovation to customers.

“We are dedicated to bringing the best talent in the industry to our company, and Danny Trivits is a prime example of that. With his expertise and deep understanding of the Amusement, Gaming, and VLT markets, we are confident that Danny will help us deliver even greater value to our customers. We look forward to working with him and are excited to see the positive impact he will have on our organization and customers,” said Betson Imperial Parts & Services President, Richard Zayas-Bazan.