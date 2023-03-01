New General Manager queues up new season at Six Flags America & Hurricane Harbor Maryland

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, today announced that Prince George’s County native Ramar Vaughan has been named general manager of the company’s Maryland-based Six Flags America theme park and Hurricane Harbor Maryland water park. Vaughan most recently served as director of in-park services at the park, a role that he assumed in December 2016.

“Ramar is a dynamic leader with passion for Six Flags America and the communities we serve. With his proven track record of success, we’re thrilled to have his leadership as we usher in a new era at such an important property,” said Six Flags Vice President Jason Freeman. “Under Ramar’s leadership, the park is working quickly to roll out numerous guest enhancements for the 2023 season, beginning on April 1.”

Six Flags America opens for the 2023 season on April 1, with Hurricane Harbor Maryland opening Memorial Day Weekend. The park plans to roll out more details on exciting additions, events and park-wide guest enhancements on March 23, 2023.

Vaughan’s appointment is effective immediately and is the culmination of his more than 25-year career at the park. Growing up, his father was an educator and his mother worked within administration for Prince George’s County Public Schools. As a Suitland High School and University of Maryland alum, Vaughan has spent his life as a proud Prince Georgian.