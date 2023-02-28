Riversport OKC opening day set for Saturday, March 11

OKLAHOMA CITY — RIVERSPORT Adventures in downtown Oklahoma City will be open daily for spring break, March 11-19. Families can enjoy the bike park, the RIVERSPORT Sky Trail six-story adventure course, high speed slides, indoor skiing on Ski OKC, eSports, and flatwater kayaking and stand up paddling (SUP) on the Oklahoma River.

“We’re excited to be opening our land and flatwater adventures for Spring Break 2023,” said RIVERSPORT’s Executive Director Mike Knopp. “Surfing and whitewater rafting and tubing will open at the end of April.”

RIVERSPORT’s Lake Overholser location will be open using the same Spring Break operating hours as the RIVERSPORT’s downtown Oklahoma City location.

Guests can purchase RIVERSPORT Adventure Passes which includes all land adventures for $39.99. Flatwater kayaking and SUP can be added to the pass for $9.99. Guests can also purchase one-hour single experiences for kayak and SUP for $19.99.