Intercard’s DEAL Daily Double features e-commerce platform and latest iTeller kiosk

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Intercard will exhibit at this year’s DEAL, the show that has been guiding the theme park and amusement industries in the MENA region for more than 29 years in Dubai. Intercard will introduce important new products at the show, which runs from March 14-16, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Intercard’s MENA expert Alberto Borrero and CEO Scott Sherrod will be at the show in booth #2-B33. They’ll be demoing the company’s cutting-edge technology including the sales-boosting E-commerce platform for entertainment centers. This software enables guests to buy services online and redeem them at a kiosk with a printed QR code, eliminating a trip to the center’s front desk to check in.

Intercard will also introduce the iTeller PlusXL, the latest addition to its best-selling line of rugged, durable kiosks for FECs and route operations. It’s the most advanced kiosk in its class, with a 32-inch touch screen monitor, reporting flexibility, reward options and new upselling features with unlimited combinations to increase guest spending.

“Intercard has been leading the way with cashless technology in the Middle East since Encounter Zone, the first FEC in the region, opened in Wafi Mall in Dubai more than 20 years ago,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard senior vice-president of international sales. “Encounter Zone featured the region’s first debit card system, and Intercard’s continued innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most used in the market.”