Statement on the passing of Senior Partner Joseph A. Simonetta

With a heavy heart, it saddens us to inform you that Joseph A. Simonetta, CAE has passed away.

We have not just lost our colleague, but we’ve lost a trusted partner, a mentor, and a dear friend. Joe has been a partner at PSI for over 30 years. Though he fought recent health issues with bravery and positivity, we are saddened to have lost him so suddenly.

Joseph Simonetta, who joined the firm in 1991, has worked in political advocacy and association management for nearly 40 years, starting with his first role as campaign chairman for the Mayor of Phillipsburg in 1973 and Chair of volunteers for Congresswoman Helen Meyner in 1974. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as legislative director, followed by chief of staff, at the Mayor’s office in Trenton and legislative liaison for Assemblyman Francis J. “Franny” McManimon and Assemblywoman Helen Szabo.

Widely considered an expert in public policy and legislation, Joe was an accomplished lobbyist having earned the respect of his peers and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Additionally, Joe was a pioneer in bringing his association management skills into the contract lobbying firm setting when he joined PSI.

Joe’s management skills were often recognized beyond the borders of NJ. Joe was asked to serve in various leadership roles regionally and nationally on behalf of organizations like the National Society of Professional Engineers and the American Institute of Architects, including having been honored among his peers as the Association Executive of the Year. Joe earned the designation of Certified Association Executive (CAE), the highest certification in the association management field. He held a bachelor’s degree in business and political science from Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

In addition to his work at PSI, Joe was a passionate advocate on social reform issues, an avid golfer and member of Trenton Country Club, a world traveler, a wine aficionado, a boat captain, and a lover of the arts. Joe will always be remembered for his desire to make the world a better place for everyone, and for the way he would light up the room at any event the minute he walked in the door.

“In a very real sense, Joe was a larger-than-life figure. For me, our PSI colleagues, and our many trusted clients, it is a devasting loss. I simply have no words to express how shocked and saddened I am.” PSI Managing Partner, Roger Bodman said.

The passing of Joe is a huge loss that will be felt broadly across family, friends, clients, and everyone that knew him. We offer our special prayers and condolences to Joe’s loving husband, Kevin. Memorial arrangements will be provided once available.