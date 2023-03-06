Fun Spot America Atlanta announces opening date for ArieForce One

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — It’s official! On Friday, March 31 anyone who has ever felt the need for speed will have the opportunity to soar over 3,400 feet of red and blue track as Fun Spot America Atlanta debuts ArieForce One. Reaching speeds of 64 miles per hour, the first-of-its-kind coaster is set to be one of the most exhilarating in the country.

Two exclusive, state-of-the-art coaster trains will take guests up a towering 154-foot lift hill and then send them flying – like a pilot in a fighter jet – for 90 seconds through a steep 83-degree first drop, and the largest Zero-G stall in the country.

Thrilling moments of weightlessness and airtime will provide a coaster experience unlike any other. ArieForce One also features four inversions as the coaster flies over the track, including a first-ever Raven Truss Dive, two Zero-G Rolls, and a 180-degree stall.

“ArieForce One is a dream, a wish, and a project that has been years in the making,” said John Arie Jr., president and CEO, Fun Spot America. “For 25 years Fun Spot has been delivering safe, clean, fun to families of all ages. Now, we are ready to bring this incredible coaster to our Fun Spot America Atlanta guests. It is already exciting coaster fans and thrill-seekers from all over the globe as they prepare to visit us to experience what it feels like to soar through the sky.”

“This ride is truly a dream come true for our family and our company,” Arie added. “It truly proved that if you can dream it, you can do it! ArieForce One is going to be HUGE!”

Located in Fayetteville, Georgia, Fun Spot America Atlanta is open year-round. Since purchasing the park in 2017, Fun Spot America has enhanced the park with new guest experiences to appeal to all ages. In 2022, the park added the Screamin’ Eagles and Tilt-A-Whirl family attractions. New midway games and food trucks around the park round out the guest experience. Earlier this year, snack favorite Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, was also introduced to the park. Fun Spot Atlanta America also features an immense arcade, batting cages, and the state’s first and only multi-level go-kart track. ArieForce One is the largest single investment Fun Spot America has ever made and is one of the most anticipated new roller coasters of 2023.

Fun Spot America Atlanta offers single-day Fun Passes and Season Pass options. Season Pass holders will have the exclusive opportunity to ride ArieForce One before it opens to the public.