Time for Spring Break & Scream Break at Six Flags Over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — The best way to enjoy Spring Break is a visit to Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas. The park also unleashes the new Scream Break evening event and the grand opening of the highly-anticipated new AQUAMAN™: Power Wave multi-launch water coaster on Saturday, March 11. Six Flags Over Texas is open daily for Spring Break, March 11-19, and nightly for Scream Break, March 11-18.

“One of the best times of the year to visit Six Flags Over Texas is during Spring Break,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy. “We are always filled with joy to see legions of fans and their families creating lasting memories at our park, and the classic Spring Break and new Scream Break events are sure to deliver such moments,” added Douaihy.

Six Flags Over Texas celebrates Spring Break in a big way with thrilling rides, mouth-watering treats and family attractions. The park unveils its 14th roller coaster, AQUAMAN™: Power Wave on March 11, just in time for Spring Break. The launch-style water coaster launches guests in two 20-passenger boats, backward and forward, traveling on more than 2,000 feet of track up two 150-foot towers. After a 90° facedown hold, it then plunges them straight down at 63 miles per hour. This ultimate experience ends with a massive final plunge through a giant wave of water.

Guests can extend their daytime Spring Break experience by adding the all-new Scream Break nighttime event to their visit, 9:00 p.m. – Midnight, March 11-18, 2023. Scream Break provides guests with two haunted houses, a scare zone, a freakshow and other attractions that are not available during daytime hours, plus night rides on select high-thrill attractions, including the new AQUAMAN™: Power Wave coaster. The Scream Break event can be added to any pass or single-day ticket for just $39.99 per person, or can be purchased separately to enter the park at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are available soon at sixflags.com/overtexas/events/scream-break.

Scream Break includes nighttime rides and haunted attractions: