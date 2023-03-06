The Branson Coaster opens for the season

BRANSON, Mo. — On Monday, March 6, The Branson Coaster will reopen for the 2023 season. This is the perfect time to come explore America’s only double alpine coaster and take advantage of the new express ticketing available on site.

The Branson Coaster is a thrilling ride spanning two alpine hills, providing a unique experience for everyone. This season, the coaster has added express ticketing, making it easier than ever to jump into the fun. The express ticketing allows guests to purchase tickets online or at self service kiosks and skip the line, giving them more time to enjoy the ride.

The Branson Coaster also offers a combo pass for the price of $23.99. This pass gives guests access to both the alpine coaster and the Branson Buzzsaw, our 123-foot tall swing ride. Best views in Branson are included for free.

The Branson Coaster is open every day, so come explore the thrills of the coaster and the buzzsaw!