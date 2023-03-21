Chloe Hausfeld joins Baynum Amusement Solutions as director

NEWPORT, Ky. — Chloe Hausfeld, a 12-year veteran of the entertainment and attractions industry, has been appointed a Director at Baynum Amusement Solutions, responsible for developing new business and managing projects. Hausfeld will begin at Baynum Amusement Solutions on March 20.

Hausfeld also will be responsible for cultivating key client and vendor relationships while helping direct growth efforts for Baynum Amusement Solutions, the industry’s top service provider.

Hausfeld, a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, joins Baynum Amusement Solutions after nearly 12 years with Jack Rouse Associates (JRA), part of RWS Entertainment Group, as Vice President. In her role there, Hausfeld traveled extensively to industry symposia, coordinated logistics for JRA’s activations, and provided client service and vendor relations at the events. As account executive, she also was active in client creative sessions and provided support on projects and management oversight.

“We are excited to have Chloe Hausfeld join our Baynum Amusement Solutions team,” said Walter Bowser, president, Baynum Amusement Solutions. “Her industry experience, connections and business development skills will provide an immediate impact to our continued growth. Most importantly, her positive and fun-loving attitude will be a perfect fit for our organization and clients.”

Her current professional leadership roles include membership on the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Board of Directors, member of the Space Allocation Committee, the Global Manufacturers and Suppliers Committee, and the Give Kids the World Subcommittee. Chloe was also named the Young Professional of the Year in 2017.