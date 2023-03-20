Hurricane Harbor Arlington Water Park hosts job fair

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington, the largest water park in North Texas, is seeking to hire 700 seasonal employees for the 2023 season. The Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington Job Fair takes place at the water park on Saturday, March 25, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“We are proud to provide hundreds of jobs for our community,” said Ronald Walker, Hurricane Harbor Arlington Director of Human Resources. “Working at Hurricane Harbor Arlington gives first-time employees priceless skills and experience to help them advance their career paths,” added Walker.

There are a variety of job opportunities available for those interested in learning more about the theme park and hospitality industry:

Lifeguards;

Food Services;

Retail;

Park Services;

Water Quality Technicians;

And more.

Qualified candidates should be enthusiastic and friendly, and have the ability to provide excellent service to water park guests. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.sixflagsjobs.com to complete an online application prior to attending the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington Job Fair. Seasonal wages vary by position based on experience and qualifications; many rates starting at $14.00 per hour, and positions are available starting at 15 years of age.

A seasonal job at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington is perfect for a variety of candidates, including high school and college students, retirees, or someone seeking a second income. Flexible hours are available for all employees. All Six Flags team members receive free tickets and in-park discounts.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington employed 1,000 seasonal employees during the 2022 season. Interviews for this year’s job fair will be held onsite at the water park on Saturday, March 25, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Please visit SixFlags.com for more information. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 22, 2023.