Betson completes large game room installation at Lakepoint Station

Betson Enterprises, the leading distributor of location-based amusement products, recently finished an upgrade to the 40-piece game room at Lakepoint Station in Cartersville, GA.

“Working with Betson has more than exceeded my expectations. Everyone we worked with was extremely helpful and aided us in accomplishing our vision. Our guests are excited about the new games. We were able to get some of the best games on the market. I highly recommend Betson for all of your future arcade needs,” said Seth Curlee – General Manager of Lakepoint Station.

Brandon Horton, Betson Game Sales Consultant, gave recommendations to Lakepoint Station on game selection and layout to make the most of the space available, enhance customer experience and generate maximum revenue. The Betson Enterprises team installed various games, including Fast & Furious Arcade, Break The Plate, Dodgeball Deluxe, Carnival Wheel, Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD, Shipwreck, and Halo Fireteam Raven.