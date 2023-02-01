The company ready for Live at Liseberg 2023

Since its inception in 2019, the company has positioned itself as one of Sweden’s most popular music groups. This summer, it’s time to meet the Swedish audience and embark on their biggest tour to date. On June 15, they take the Big Stage at Live in Liseberg.

The Swedish music group Bolaget has had a given place on the dance floors since its inception in 2019. With the hit song “Kan nte gå” which was streamed nearly 40 million times, they broke new records and became the summer’s chart topper. Now the company is planning a big tour of Sweden, with the Stora Scenen at Liseberg in view.

“The company has taken up the Swedish pop genre and it has proven to be a winning concept. It is a matter of course to welcome them to Stora Scenen this summer,” says Per Alexanderson, artist booker at Liseberg.

The group, which started in a bachelor’s hostel in Falun, has taken Sweden by storm. With hits such as “Dum”, “Fingarrna i halsen”, “Nykter” and “Fem komma twoan”, the group fills the dance floors and continues to set audience records around the country. On June 15, the Company occupies the Big Stage in Liseberg.

Liseberg celebrates its 100th anniversary

In 2023, Liseberg celebrates 100 years as an amusement park. For a century, Liseberg has been Gothenburg’s heart and pride and the Gothenburgers’ most beloved meeting place. A magical place where people experience joy together, in ever new generations. The anniversary celebration begins with a grand premiere in April with the new attraction Luna and not least the new hotel Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel. It will be a year lined with joy, warmth and lots of celebration in all its forms!