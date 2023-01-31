The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood is now open

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk is now open. The innovative, original concept restaurant serves an extensive menu of brunch, lunch and dinner items along with sumptuous milkshakes, desserts and delectable confectionary treats, and is hosted by character ambassadors and world travelers Penelope and Jacques, to deliver an entirely new take on culinary inspirations for the entire family.

This uniquely inspirational restaurant is reminiscent of a Victorian steampunk chocolate emporium. Its interior is adorned with a collection from Penelope’s archives of chocolate research and various steampunk gadgetry and inventions complete with L.A.-based artisans’ paintings of steampunk airships journeying through the sky atop the interior dome. The dynamic exterior façade features a giant clockwork marquee and towering 97-foot smokestacks.

Within the eclectic space, guests can enjoy a full-service restaurant, a Dessert Foundry for grab-n-go over-the-top milkshakes and a Candy Smith counter to experience a cornucopia of sweet treats, including 30 different flavors of macarons, truffles and an expansive offering of deliciousness, along with unique apparel and themed collectibles.

Executive Chef Carlos Garcia sits at the helm of The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen orchestrating a symphony of exquisite meals and desserts, prepared fresh to order within its two behemoth kitchens under the watchful eye of the restaurant’s skilled Sous Chefs.

From crisp salads and hearty soups to tasty burgers, flatbreads and steaks, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen caters inspirational fare to every member of the family.

Sample tempting menus items include signature Chocolate Almond Bread, Avocado Bruschetta, Truffle Fries, Pork Belly Sliders, Coffee and Chocolate Stout Wings, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Toothsome Niçoise, French Onion Soup, Forest Mushroom Flatbread, Classic Margherita Flatbread, Southern Fried Chicken BLT, Chicken Cordon Blue sandwich, Red Ruben sandwich, Fork & Knife Ribeye Steak Sandwich, Croque Monsieur, Tour de France Burger, May Contain Bacon Burger, Brisket Burger, Teriyaki Burger, Wild Mushroom Chicken Risotto, Shrimp Macaroni & Cheese, Grilled Teriyaki Salmon, Brisket & Wild Mushroom Meatloaf and Toothsome Signature Beef Tenderloin…to name but a few.

Brunch features such mouth-watering options as: Nutella & Banana Crepes, Apple Pie Crepes, Beef & Mushroom Crepes, Berries and Cream Waffles, Banana Foster Waffles, Chocolate Brioche S’mores French Toast and several quiches.

Jacques Specialty Milkshakes include Red Velvet, Brownie, Cookie Jar, Espresso Buzzzz, Key Lime Pie, Heavenly Hazelnut, Marshmallow Crisp, Strawberry Cheesecake, That’s Mint and Pineapple Upside Down.

Sweet Sundaes and Desserts include Brookies, Cookies & Cream, Apple Pie, Banana Cream Pie, Strawberry Shortcake, and Chocolate Brownie Bark, Chocolate Crème Brulee, Classic French Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Potted Cream, Flourless Chocolate Gooey Cake, and Triple Chocolate Bread Pudding.

A kid’s menu and vegan Beyond Burger® options are available.

Hand-crafted libations include a Chocolate Old Fashioned, Spresso ‘tini, Cacao Nut Margarita and more are available for diners 21 years or older with valid photo ID.

Reservations can be made by visiting the website, and valet parking validation is available for diners.

More than just an eclectic restaurant, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen features an entertaining backstory whose origins are as enticing as the food. Unlike most dining establishments, the eatery is hosted by two highly regarded steampunk ambassadors, Penelope and Jacques.

As the story goes…the love of chocolate is at the core of Penelope’s family. Penelope, an innovator at heart, created Jacques, her trusty robot and confidant, to travel and explore the world. Upon returning to her small cottage home in London, England, after an extended trip abroad, Penelope discovered that her parents ventured out on a quest to find her, leaving a simple message – “We have set out to join you in your adventures. Surely the world isn’t so big that we can’t find you. We shall look for you wherever chocolate can be found.”

Thus, Penelope knew what she had to do. Armed with the insight she had on all things chocolate, Penelope created The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen. Her mission to share her passion and love of the sweet treat with the world was also grounded in the hope that one day her parents would find her.

Spectacularly dressed in Steampunk attire, Penelope and Jacques frequent The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen to await her parents’ arrival and to share their adventures and innovations with guests.

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is exclusive to Universal Parks & Resorts and is one of three worldwide locations, including Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Beijing Resort. The arrival of the restaurant coincides with the 30th anniversary of Universal CityWalk and is located adjacent to the popular Universal Cinema, an AMC theater.