March 2023
By amusementtoday | February 27, 2023
The March 2023 issue includes:
- Embed’s transformative tech opens gates to FEC of the future
- Promising future ahead for Family Kingdom under new ownership
- Camp Fimfo opens Cliff Carver by Wiegand
- Joyland Amusement Park closes
- Skyline Attractions to supply racing coaster attractions for Six Flags
- Long-awaited Mission Ferrari opens
- Legoland Florida’s quest to bridge nostalgia, fresh family fun
- CEC Entertainment remodels 200th Chuck E. Cheese
- Attendance at Amusement Expo International is expected to soar
- Bolder innovates FEC concept
- Monster Mini Golf locations add Semnox Solutions tech
- IAAPA FEC Summit attendees gain knowledge
- 2023 South Florida Fair proves a Dino-Myte success
- 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show fared well
- Florida Week 2023 proves successful; perhaps two weeks in 2024
- Malaysia’s SplashMania Waterpark opens
- Royal Caribbean debuts Galveston cruise terminal
- Five Star Parks supercharges FECs to power-up to the next level
- Sally Dark Rides announces corporate restructure
- Woman of Influence: Roller’s Alyse Sklover
- StarGuard Elite CAMP sets record numbers for conference at sea
- Great Coasters International evolves
- Amusement industry safety seminars deliver education, knowledge
- E&A’s International Aquatic Safety School experiences record attendance
- Silver Dollar City announces 2023 is grand finale season for Fire in the Hole … and much more!