March 2023

By | February 27, 2023

The March 2023 issue includes:

  • Embed’s transformative tech opens gates to FEC of the future
  • Promising future ahead for Family Kingdom under new ownership
  • Camp Fimfo opens Cliff Carver by Wiegand
  • Joyland Amusement Park closes
  • Skyline Attractions to supply racing coaster attractions for Six Flags
  • Long-awaited Mission Ferrari opens
  • Legoland Florida’s quest to bridge nostalgia, fresh family fun
  • CEC Entertainment remodels 200th Chuck E. Cheese
  • Attendance at Amusement Expo International is expected to soar
  • Bolder innovates FEC concept
  • Monster Mini Golf locations add Semnox Solutions tech
  • IAAPA FEC Summit attendees gain knowledge
  • 2023 South Florida Fair proves a Dino-Myte success
  • 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show fared well
  • Florida Week 2023 proves successful; perhaps two weeks in 2024
  • Malaysia’s SplashMania Waterpark opens
  • Royal Caribbean debuts Galveston cruise terminal
  • Five Star Parks supercharges FECs to power-up to the next level
  • Sally Dark Rides announces corporate restructure
  • Woman of Influence: Roller’s Alyse Sklover 
  • StarGuard Elite CAMP sets record numbers for conference at sea
  • Great Coasters International evolves
  • Amusement industry safety seminars deliver education, knowledge
  • E&A’s International Aquatic Safety School experiences record attendance
  • Silver Dollar City announces 2023 is grand finale season for Fire in the Hole … and much more!
