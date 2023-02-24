Morgan’s Wonderland season opens with new president at the helm

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s only ultra-accessible theme park, announced long-term theme park professional, Richard Pretlow, as its new president. With over 14 years of experience in the theme park industry, Pretlow brings a wealth of experience.

An architect by trade, Pretlow found his passion for theme parks at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in culinary operations. Throughout his career, he has worked for some of the most well-known and largest park operators in the country, including Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, in key leadership positions. Pretlow previously served in leadership roles at SeaWorld San Antonio, Six Flags Great Escape Resort, Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor, Crayola Experience and Sesame Place.

“There is so much trajectory at Morgan’s Wonderland, from potential new rides, food, retail, entertainment and ticketing opportunities. I am focused on implementing these opportunities and expanding awareness in the community to take the park to the next level,” said Pretlow.

As the only the fully-inclusive theme park, Morgan’s Wonderland is setting an example for facilities and operators across the industry. Pretlow plans to leverage his private sector connections to act as a demonstrator in the space of inclusion by teaching other parks and attractions to be more inclusive and accessible.

“We are not just a theme park, we are doing so much more to bring about inclusion,” said Gordon Hartman, founder of the Gordon Hartman Family Foundation. “Richard’s vision for the park shows how we are just getting started in fulfilling our mission.”

The announcement coincides with the season opening of Morgan’s Wonderland on March 3, 2023, and a new ticketing program. Dynamic ticketing opportunities for season passes and memberships include benefits like food, beverage and retail discounts.