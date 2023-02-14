JW Winco: Gears and Gear Racks made from Polyamide

Gears and gear racks used for transmitting torque and forces within gearboxes are typically made of hardened steel. For many other uses and applications, gears and racks made from plastic are the better choice. These generally require no lubrication and are lighter, quieter, less expensive, and more resistant to corrosion than metal gears. This is why JW Winco is expanding its range with polyamide gears and racks that can transmit high forces and torques.

Gears and racks made from polyamide are preferred in mechanisms that must transmit high torques at low speeds. This includes packaging machines, chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as food production. The components are combined to convert rotational movements into linear or vice versa. Synchronous, symmetrical, or even proportional movements can be easily achieved when used with clamping jaws, grippers, or assemblies.

Standard parts specialist JW Winco has considered the basic principles of gearing and introduced the spur gears EN 7802 and gear racks EN 7822 made from strong and long-lasting polyamide. Due to their low friction coefficients, these require no lubrication and are made of FDA-compliant glass fiber-reinforced plastic suitable for food processing applications. The components are also available in gray or blue for better visual detectability.

The polyamide gears and racks from JW Winco are designed for temperatures up to 248 °F (120 °C) and for contact with aggressive media such as acids, gases, and saltwater.

Plastic gears are lighter and more economical than metal gears, lowering the weight and cost of devices, systems, and machines.

The gears and racks are designed as an involute gear with a 20° angle, and the design structure helps to reduce torque variation and allow for greater assembly flexibility.

JW Winco offers spur gears EN 7802 designed in module sizes from 0.5 to 3. The polyamide gear racks EN 7822 can be ordered with module sizes from 1 to 3 and feature a steel core to prevent deformation.