Adventureland launches hiring campaign

ALTOONA, Iowa — Opening day is just three months away at Iowa’s top vacation destination. Adventureland Resort is gearing up for a whirlwind season and is seeking rockstar employees to join the team.

To ramp up the hiring season, Adventureland will host two job fairs. Those interested in learning more about open seasonal positions and hearing from current team members are invited to attend. The job fairs will be held in person on Saturday, February 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Iowa Ballroom at the Adventureland Inn and on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Palace Theater at Adventureland Park.

The resort is currently hiring across all departments including:

Rides – Those interested in adding more thrills to their day are encouraged to apply for the rides team, all team members will receive training to operate and assist on park rides including the new-for-2023 Draken Falls log flume and Flying Viking roller coaster.

Culinary – Employees will work in one of Adventureland’s 40 food and beverage locations, including the all-new Potato Patch featuring delicious handmade fries, cheese fries, and bacon fries.

Aquatics Department – Iowans looking to stay cool while they earn up to $14 per hour are invited to apply for positions at the Adventure Bay Water Park. Lifeguards will receive full training and certification from the resort.

Employees will enjoy an extensive list of perks including free admission on off days, discounted tickets for family and friends, exclusive employee appreciation events, discounts at local restaurants, and more! Team Members also get free admission to other Palace Entertainment parks around the country. Recruiters are looking for applicants 16 and older.

Those interested in applying can head to AdventurelandResort.com/Hiring to apply online now.