Arcade pro Jeff Tash joins Intercard

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has hired arcade industry expert Jeff Tash as a sales rep. Jeff is based in Intercard’s St. Louis headquarters and will represent Intercard to arcade owners and route operators west of the Mississippi River.

Jeff knows the arcade industry. He comes to Intercard with more than 15 years of experience in sales and business development for such leading companies as Elaut Group, Moss Distributing, Raw Thrills and TouchTunes Music.

“Jeff’s extensive experience in route operations makes him a strong addition to the Intercard team as we are steadily growing our customer base in this important category,” says Bill Allen, North America sales manager for Intercard.

A gamer from an early age, Jeff first played arcade games during family vacations to Florida’s Busch Gardens. His education in games began with behind-the-scenes visits to play the machines at Games Warehouse in St. Louis, which was owned by a friend’s father. Jeff loves Golden Tee and Big Buck Hunter and his favorite game is still Midway’s Area 51 shooter, which he will play “until the cows come home.”