Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild announce opening days and year-long lineup of special events

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood, Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination, will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 22 to continue its 125th Celebration. Sister parks Idlewild and SoakZone and Sandcastle Waterpark will open May 20th and May 27th respectively. All three parks have an exciting event lineup for the upcoming season, including new experiences and exclusive Passholder Perk Days.

Kennywood will takeoff with the all-new 125 th Celebration Weekends event, starting opening day, April 22. Daily summer operation begins Memorial Day weekend, along with the launch of Spinvasion , the first ride of its kind in the United States. Summertime will also feature the return of night rides with select 10 p.m. closes and an expanded Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival in June and July. Plus, all-new exclusive Passholder Perk Days each month all year long. Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights cap off the upcoming season.

All three parks are now accepting applications to fill more than 2,000 positions available for the upcoming season. Job opportunities include Food & Beverage Attendants, Ride Operators, Lifeguards, Admission, and Security among others. Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild and SoakZone offer their employees competitive wages, growth opportunities, flexible schedules, and several great perks. Select positions at all parks start at $15 an hour.

All applicants must be 14 years of age or older. Applicants can apply online for Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild jobs right now. In-person job fairs are scheduled for March 11 and April 1. Interested candidates should visit each park’s website for additional details.