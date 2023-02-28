Adventureland Park announces expanded event lineup and 2023 operating calendar

ALTOONA, Iowa — The countdown is on with less than 70 days to go until Adventureland Park opens for the 2023 season! The Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills will open its gates to eager guests at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. Opening Day will feature a flag raising ceremony, the Festival of Bands, and so much more! Guests will notice several new additions and park improvements, along with a brand new event lineup offering Iowans a reason to visit all season long.

Guests are invited to dive in at Adventure Bay beginning Saturday, May 27. Iowa’s longest lazy river, largest wave pool and dozens of water slides will be open through Labor Day.

This June, Adventureland is ready to rock with the new Summer Concert Series. Opening June 2 on the Adventureland Main Stage, national and local acts will perform every Friday and Saturday night throughout June.

Summer kicks into high gear with Celebrate America. Concerts will pump up the excitement on the Boulevard each night of the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend, concluding with fireworks on July 4. All concerts are included with park admission.

On Labor Day weekend, the all-new Kids Fest brings exciting family-friendly events and entertainment to Adventureland. It’s the perfect way for families to celebrate the end of summer, including the last weekend at Adventure Bay.

Dust off your best lederhosen and raise a glass to our fan-favorite Oktoberfest! This 21+ event has become a beloved Iowa tradition and returns on Saturday, September 16.

The 2023 season comes to a close with the terrifyingly popular Phantom Fall Fest. Scares return to Adventureland on September 23, with more ghosts, ghouls and goblins head to Iowa’s thrill capital. Guests are invited to play all day, and fright all night with four haunted houses, three scare zones, hair raising thrill rides and exclusive Halloween tricks and treats.

“Adventureland Resort is gearing up for an entire season of events, thrills and new attractions with the introduction of all-new events, Kids Fest and Celebrate America, along with building on the beloved Oktoberfest and Phantom Falls Fest,” General Manager Bill Lentz said. “Our 2023 event lineup only adds to the thrills we have in store with the additions of the Flying Viking roller coaster and Draken Falls log flume.”