As Macau rebounds, Legacy Entertainment is developing new attractions & parks targeting new, non-gaming initiative

MACAU, China — In an historic move, Macau’s ‘Big Six’ Casino operators have been granted ten-year extensions of their gaming licenses in exchange for a commitment to invest $14.9 billion U.S. dollars over the next decade, with 90% of that directed towards non-gaming attractions and experiences.

Globally renowned design firm Legacy Entertainment has positioned itself at the forefront of this effort, and is currently developing a slate of ambitious Theme Park, Water Park, and Attraction products tailored specifically for the Macau market. Most recently, Legacy completed the design of a 30,000 square meter Indoor Theme Park for one of the city’s largest integrated resorts.

“Working shoulder-to-shoulder with icons like Galaxy’s Francis Lui and Melco’s Lawrence Ho has been among the highlights of my career. Together, we’ve helped shape the landscape of modern-day Macau. My entire team and I are thrilled to continue working in one of our favorite markets as Macau enters this new era,” says Taylor Jeffs, President & Chief Creative Officer of Legacy Entertainment, one of Macau’s most notable entertainment design consultants.

For nearly 15 years, the Legacy team has had a major presence all throughout the Pearl River Delta, with its principals having served as lead design consultants for both Galaxy Macau, which opened in 2011, as well as Studio City Macau, which debuted in 2015. Just across the river, the Legacy Entertainment team was also responsible for the design of the Chimelong Marine Science Park, a colossal 370,000 square meter complex that will claim the title of “World’s Largest Indoor Theme Park” upon its debut later this year.

The outlook is optimistic for Asia’s gaming capital of Macau. Last month, the territory’s six largest casino operators saw revenue increases up to 36%, with a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels anticipated to take two years. Historically, non-gaming revenue has only accounted for less than 15% of the local government’s revenue, so this shift in priorities will fundamentally change the way Macau exists.

“The goal now is different than it was when we started designing Galaxy Macau in 2006, and Studio City Macau in 2011,” Jeffs adds. “Back then, the mandate was to create the world’s most compelling gaming destination. Now we’re out to simply create one of the world’s top entertainment destinations for all ages. It’s a tall order, but I am confident my brilliant team of collaborators is up to the challenge.”