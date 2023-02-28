Gardaland Resort launches its 2023 season

Gardaland Resort starts up again on Saturday 25 March for a season packed with new additions and the reopening of its three hotels where it is possible to extend your visit experience in perfect Gardaland style even by night.

Top of the list of must-try experiences is Jumanji -The Labyrinth, an immersive adventure located in the heart of Gardaland, which makes visitors the real protagonists, the architects of their own personal experience inside the labyrinth.

Jumanji -The Labyrinth calls for courage and guile, offering a multisensory experience on multiple levels, with visitors compelled to forge their own way through a labyrinth to save the kingdom of Jumanji.

Four highly engaging settings are offered, inspired by the most iconic scenes of the famous blockbuster film saga from Sony Pictures: a game of mirrors, a tunnel infested by snakes, a labyrinth in the deepest jungle and, finally, the Elephant temple.

Another new arrival for 2023 at Gardaland Theatre comes with Nautilus: a unique and amazing live show based on an innovative concept with audience interaction and the use of modern technology for guaranteed success.

Visitors – surrounded by large portholes and an impressive skylight – will have the sensation of being in the observatory of the legendary submarine Nautilus that belonged to the mysterious and brilliant Captain Nemo, ready to enjoy the incredible experience of underwater exploration in the depths of the ocean.

The cast will engage visitors in a striking story producing curiosity and amazement as well as tension and empathy; the surprising effects and educational prompts for reflection on current issues are an added value not to be underestimated.

The new season at Gardaland Park promises to be truly full of new treats: starting with Milano Moderna, which expands the current attraction of Miniland at LEGOLAND Water Park with new miniatures created with the iconic LEGO® bricks, reproducing some of the most iconic sites of Milan.

New entertainment and shows also await our younger visitors. At the 4D Experience cinema, they can see Mowgli’s 4D Jungle Adventure, a special version of the classic Mowgli – inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book – which allows them to experience the jungle adventures with special effects and high definition 3D images.

There’s also a new and exciting Meet & Greet session for tiny tots.

Another must-visit destination is Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium, the entirely themed aquarium that is home to over 5,000 sea creatures and where it is possible to undertake a journey of discovery into the most fascinating species that live on our planet.

As a long-term promoter of respect for marine flora and fauna (particularly to younger guests), the Aquarium will offer new interactive initiatives to further explore the different environments and the impact of mankind on nature.

To extend the adventure and fun even beyond the Park closing time, you can stay at the Resort’s themed hotels: at Gardaland Magic Hotel, dedicated to the world of magic, at Gardaland Adventure Hotel, for exciting adventures, or at Gardaland Hotel, the quintessence of fantasy. There’s also great excitement for the reopening, in the coming hot months, of LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland, when young visitors can once again have fun in the first LEGOLAND Water Park in Europe, on the colourful slides and among millions of LEGO bricks. Many themed games and activities are available: from Miniland, the area which reproduces the most iconic monuments in Italy in LEGO bricks, to the LEGO River Adventure, a waterway that crosses much of the Water Park and can be travelled on board inflatable boats – customisable with large, floating LEGO bricks – which carry you along on the gentle current of the river; to the Beach Party, complete with 7 water slides and the huge bucket that suddenly tips up to surprise and soak kids, as well as Jungle Adventures, with slides for all the family. Fun is also guaranteed in areas dedicated to creativity and discovery like LEGO Creation Island, where it is possible to build your own boat with LEGO bricks, decorate a big sandcastle or use large soft blocks to build huge walls. DUPLO® Splash is an attraction for the youngest visitors, where they can venture on the slides and learn through play, while Pirate Bay, with its large pool and zero-depth pool for kids, is the ideal place for the entire family to enjoy a swim, stay cool or simply relax.