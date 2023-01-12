Slagharen presents successor Wild West Adventure: Red Bandits Adventure

Attraction and Holiday Park Slagharen will open the Attraction Red Bandits Adventure in the anniversary season 2023. In it, visitors are immersed in the world of the eponymous infamous gang of crooks. Today Slagharen can show designs of this new experience for the first time.

At the moment, we are working hard to transform the indoor boat attraction Wild West Adventure, opened in 2000, into a new experience, with different scenery and a totally different storyline. The Red Bandits are looking for new members. Whoever gets into a boat, defies various dangerous elements that the Red Bandits have placed as an ordeal. But in the end, the adventure goes differently than expected… The gang of crooks has had a prominent place in the park’s entertainment offer for several years. “

I am thrilled that with this story we can take guests more than ever into the adventure of the Red Bandits,” says managing director Dave Storm.

“This year we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Slagharen. This innovation feels like one of the gifts that fit such a beautiful anniversary year.” . For the realization of the project Slagharen is working together with the Leisure Expert Group from Amsterdam.Slagharen will open its holiday park again on Friday, March 31, 2023. The theme park will be open from Saturday 1 April 2023.