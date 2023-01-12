Dollywood announces hiring events for 2023 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts is gearing up for an exciting 2023 season, one which includes the opening of a new roller coaster—Big Bear Mountain—as well as a new resort, by hosting a number of hiring events over the coming weeks. Exciting perks—including 100% free tuition, competitive wages, free lunch, and more—add to the reasons why The Dollywood Company is the perfect fit for anyone regardless of their career aspirations.

From part-time positions for students to full-time careers with ample chances for advancement and everything in between, working at Dollywood may very well become a lifetime home for those looking for something that provides a little bit more than the “regular” job. Positions are available at each of the company’s properties, with most event attendees being hired on the spot with a position for the 2023 season at either Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Later this year, positions will become available at the new Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

Available positions will be posted at Dollywoodjobs.com on January 16. The first major hiring event of 2023 takes place Saturday, Jan. 28 at Sevier County High School from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Additional hiring events take place at Jefferson County High School (Saturday, Feb. 4), Sevierville Civic Center (Saturday, Feb. 18) and Seymour Heights Christian Church (Saturday, Feb. 25). All hiring events take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to attend the earliest hiring event possible for the largest selection of available opportunities.

Positions are available for the entire length of the 2023 operating season, as well as shorter peak season openings, which are perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer position or for those looking to earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older.

Positions are available on several teams including Dollywood’s award-winning culinary and merchandise teams, as well as park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more. Among the openings at Dollywood’s Splash Country are house and grounds, lifeguards and culinary services positions. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa also has a number of openings available including food and beverage, front desk, bell/valet, and housekeeping positions.

Interested applicants may view opportunities, as well as job descriptions and basic requirements for each position, at dollywoodjobs.com. Applicants can signify their interest in a position by following the online instructions to complete the application process. Technical support will be available at the hiring events to assist applicants.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts plans to host a number of hiring events throughout the season to give potential employees an opportunity to attend at the time that best suits their individual needs. Additionally, new job opportunities are posted throughout the year at dollywoodjobs.com.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including 100% free tuition through Herschend’s GROW U. program, access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. Hosts are provided free meals for every working shift, and also take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program which provides free or reduced admission to a large number of regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Dollywood also pays a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at a WeeCare-affiliated provider. Numerous development opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College.

In 2022, Forbes named The Dollywood Company as one of the best employers in the country, according to a ranking on their website. Additionally, the company received a national Top Workplaces award from USA Today/Gannett.