Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild now hiring more than 2,000 team members for the 2023 season

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild — are now accepting applications to fill more than 2,000 positions available for the upcoming season. The parks are gearing up for their most exciting season yet, highlighted by the debut of the out-of-this-world ride, Spinvasion at Kennywood.

Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild & SoakZone offer their employees competitive wages, growth opportunities, and flexible schedules. All team members also receive several great perks including free admission to the parks, discounts on food and retail, free tickets for family and friends, recognition and scholarship programs, and exclusive events.

Job opportunities available for the 2023 season include, among others:

Food & Beverage

Rides

Lifeguards

Admissions

Security

All applicants must be 14 years of age or older. Applicants can apply online for Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild jobs right now. In-person job fairs are scheduled for March 11 and April 1. Interested candidates should visit each park’s website for additional details.

While hiring is well underway, park teams are busy getting ready for the upcoming 2023 season, which is shaping up to be the most exciting yet:

Kennywood continues its 125 th Celebration with the debut of Spinvasion. The first ride of its kind in the United States will blast off as the centerpiece of the all-new Area 412, providing an electrifying combination of speed and gravity. Plus, other park enhancement projects that will be announced soon;

Idlewild & SoakZone will kick off its 2023 season with more family fun than ever before. With fresh park upgrades and improvements, more than 35 rides, SoakZone waterpark and Daniel Tiger meet-and-greets, The Best Kids' Park in the Country only gets better this year.

For more information about the job fairs and the 2023 Season at Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild, visit Kennywood.com, SandcastleWaterpark.com, and Idlewild.com.