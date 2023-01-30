February 2023

The February 2023 issue includes:

  • 2023 IISF Trade Show preview
  • Australia’s Sea World unveils Leviathan
  • Hersheypark, RMC partner on new-for-2023 Wildcat’s Revenge
  • Funtown-Splashtown, Sally partner for Haunted Hotel
  • Palace Playland, Preston & Barbieri jumping into 2023 
  • Wisdom Rides introduces multi-national company: Noble Rides, LLC
  • Altitude Park is bouncing into new Arizona location
  • 2022 State Fair of Louisiana attendance dips
  • Western Fairs Association announces HOF, Barham recipients
  • Two iconic slides from ProSlide highlight Warner Beach expansion
  • Farm tourism businesses adding entertainment, amusement rides
  • Nichols retires after more than 40 years in the industry
  • Silver Dollar City investing in employee housing by Holtz Builders
  • Great Coasters completes wooden coaster rehab at Arnolds Park
  • Baynum Solutions working on multiple industry coastal projects
  • Universal announces attractions for Las Vegas and Texas … and much more!
