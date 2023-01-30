February 2023
The February 2023 issue includes:
- 2023 IISF Trade Show preview
- Australia’s Sea World unveils Leviathan
- Hersheypark, RMC partner on new-for-2023 Wildcat’s Revenge
- Funtown-Splashtown, Sally partner for Haunted Hotel
- Palace Playland, Preston & Barbieri jumping into 2023
- Wisdom Rides introduces multi-national company: Noble Rides, LLC
- Altitude Park is bouncing into new Arizona location
- 2022 State Fair of Louisiana attendance dips
- Western Fairs Association announces HOF, Barham recipients
- Two iconic slides from ProSlide highlight Warner Beach expansion
- Farm tourism businesses adding entertainment, amusement rides
- Nichols retires after more than 40 years in the industry
- Silver Dollar City investing in employee housing by Holtz Builders
- Great Coasters completes wooden coaster rehab at Arnolds Park
- Baynum Solutions working on multiple industry coastal projects
- Universal announces attractions for Las Vegas and Texas … and much more!