In production: new action blockbuster with Germany’s largest quarter pipe! Movie Park Germany is working on a new live stunt show for the 2023 season!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — Squealing tires, explosive scenes and daredevil stunts are once again on the Movie Park Germany production schedule in 2023! For the 2023 season, Germany’s largest movie and theme park is working on a new live stunt show for its guests. For this purpose, the popular Folco Stunt Team, which has been providing action in the park like in a real movie since 2016, will slip into new roles and drive across the set at full throttle again. The new concept not only includes a completely new storyline in Los Angeles, but also new backdrops and a movie-like set design. In this way, the park motto “Hollywood in Germany” will be brought even more to the fore and a record will also be set: Germany’s largest quarter pipe to date will enrich the new set. In addition to spectacular biker stunts, the extraordinary car driving skills of the Folco Team will once again be integrated into the show.

But as you would expect from fast-paced racing scenes in a real Hollywood movie, not only the driver himself plays a leading role with so much action going on: Strong partners will be in the passenger seat and support the Movie Park team for the stunt show project in terms of conceptual design and set remodeling.

“With the redesign of the stunt show, we are giving one of our most popular attractions an upgrade,” says General Manager Thorsten Backhaus. “Our goal is to offer our guests a new, spectacular family experience while further strengthening our identity as a movie park.” The new stunt show thus seamlessly ties in with Movie Park’s approach of further positioning and establishing the Movie Park Studios as a brand in the area of storytelling.

Movie Park’s creative team, IMAmotion and Folco Stunt Team lead the way for the new show and jointly designed the ideas and concept.

The team of IMAmotion is responsible for the media content creation of the new stunt show and at the same time celebrates an important premiere: The conceptual design and constructional implementation of the new show is the first project of this magnitude for the Paderborn-based company. The team has been expanded in recent months to include experienced construction engineers, show technicians as well as technical drafters, who from now on will contribute their expertise and complement the portfolio of the creative team. In total, 10 experts are working on the new stunt show at Movie Park, with the support of numerous trades. Music and sound design will be handled by IMAscore, who have already been commissioned for numerous attractions at Movie Park, most recently for the “Movie Park Studio Tour” in 2021 or for the “Halloween Horror Festival” in 2022.

In cooperation with the Folco Stunt Team, creative ideas and suggestions for new stunts were already put on track in advance, to make sure they offer spectacular action like in a real Hollywood movie. Movie Park Germany can rely on the stuntmen and stuntwomen’s many years of cinematic and TV experience, who performed stunts in the James Bond blockbuster “Quantum of Solace” or in the movie “Inferno” with Hollywood star Tom Hanks, among others. The park has specifically incorporated the ideas of the team from Italy into the show. For instance, Germany’s largest quarter pipe to date will be built on the new set to spark the right blockbuster atmosphere.

The audience took on a leading role as well. The opinions of park visitors were specifically included into the concept of the show: A total of around 10,000 people took part in a visitor survey, which presented various concepts and ideas. Movie Park Germany is now working closely with entertainment industry experts to create the most immersive guest experience possible. The Petro Art Production team is handling the set design and facade construction for the new show. The company already acted globally, themed extensively for the Dubai Parks and Resorts. Chris Lattner of The Room Labs is a pioneer in immersive escape rooms and specialist in theme design. He provides creative direction and coordination for a team of painters. This also includes the professional aging and sculpting of the buildings. The experienced painters were already commissioned for successful series and film productions such as “Dark”, “Uncharted”, “Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Monuments Men”. The company Höhenwerk contributes its know-how in the field of scaffolding to the project and has attracted attention in the past with spectacular actions such as the removal of a church spire at a height of almost 100m using scaffolding preassembled on the ground. The team is supported in static questions by the engineering office Tomshöfer & Partner, which is able to contribute its experience from various scenery scaffolds, e.g. for soaps like “Alles was zählt” or “Unter uns”.

Demolition work on the former stunt set had already begun on November 1, 2022, shortly before Movie Park Germany headed into the off-season. The construction of the new set will now be in full swing over the next few weeks, and Movie Park Germany will be sharing the progress made with its guests on its social media platforms. The premiere of the new show is estimated to be scheduled for June 2023. More detailed information on the storyline will follow in the next few weeks.