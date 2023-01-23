AIMS International Online Level I Certification exam dates now available

The 2022 AIMS International Safety Seminar was a huge success thanks in large part to the participation of sponsors and attendees. Additionally, AIMS is so very grateful to its volunteer instructors and sponsors who gave so generously to make this event possible.

Many recent attendees have called/emailed to ask about online AIMS International certification exam opportunities, and AIMS is happy to announce that it has has added the following dates/times for online testing:

February 7, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

February 8, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

March 14, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

March 15, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Please note: online testing is currently available ONLY for Level I exams (Operations, Maintenance, Aquatics and Associate Ride Inspector). These exams are available in English and Spanish.

If a participant took a Level I exam at the seminar and did not pass, they must wait at least 60 days from the date of their original exam date (January 13) to re-take the same test. Therefore, the March 14 online exam date will be the first date that they will be eligible to re-test.

Here is the link to register for an online AIMS International LEVEL I certification exam.