Accesso welcomes roster of new clients to global portfolio in H2 2022

TWYFORD, U.K. — accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed strategic agreements with 18 new partners within the theme parks & attractions, ski, hospitality, cultural and zoo markets across the U.S. and the U.K. This selection of new clients will leverage a mix of the accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite, the accesso Siriusware point-of-sale ticketing solution, the accesso ShoWare live event ticketing platform and accesso’s guest experience management platform to redefine the guest and patron experience at their venues.

10 clients will now harness the power of the mobile-first accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing solution to make meaningful connections with guests in the pre-trip planning process, including Battersea Power Station – a new, innovative shopping and leisure destination in London.

Of those 10 new clients, five will also leverage – in tandem with the accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing solution – the accesso Siriusware platform to simplify operations while driving greater sales onsite. This set of combination clients includes: Snowy Range Ski Area in Centennial, WY, San Francisco Zoo in San Francisco, CA, and two properties owned by Lazarus Entertainment Group, at which accesso 's mobile F&B ordering solution is also being leveraged to deliver an enhanced, on-the-go dining experience for guests.

6 new clients have signed on to leverage the accesso ShoWare live event ticketing platform to enhance ticketing operations at their venues, including the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA, and McPherson Opera House in McPherson, KS.

live event ticketing platform to enhance ticketing operations at their venues, including the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA, and McPherson Opera House in McPherson, KS. Additionally, Timberline Mountain – a popular ski area in Davis, WV – will now utilize accesso’s guest experience management platform to deliver personalization at scale and an immersive on-the-mountain experience, available to guests via mobile app.

“2022 was incredible for our team at Accesso, and we’re pleased to have closed out the year welcoming such a unique set of new partners to our worldwide client network,” said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. “We look forward to deepening our global footprint even further in 2023, helping operators unlock new opportunities to drive revenue and deliver a better guest experience in the process.”

accesso solutions help to redefine the guest experience for more than 1,000 venues in 29 countries around the globe. The newly signed roster of clients will enhance their operations with: