Universal Orlando Resort’s Rock The Universe 2023 kicks off this weekend

ORLANDO — Get ready to rock, ride and rejoice – Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe 2023 kicks off this Friday for an unforgettable weekend of faith and fun at Universal Studios Florida. Fans and youth groups can once again come together at Florida’s biggest Christian music festival to enjoy gripping performances by some of Christian music’s top artists including ten-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, Tauren Wells, GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet and Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West – from January 27 – 28. See below for the full concert lineup.

Rock the Universe 2023 Weekend Headliners Friday, January 27 Saturday, January 28 Skillet Zack Williams Tauren Wells Matthew West Rend Collective Anne Wilson Bethel Music Dante Bowe Evan Craft We Are Messengers Katy Nichole CAIN

Beyond the main stage performances, Rock the Universe attendees can enjoy a dedicated FanZone presented by Coca-Cola featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts, and worship experiences throughout the weekend – including a powerful Sunday morning worship service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend.

Fans still have time to purchase tickets and can take advantage of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks with a 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket, starting at $135.99, plus tax