MSC Cruises launches newest flagship MSC Seascape at a dazzling ceremony in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — Last evening MSC Cruises — the world’s third largest and fastest growing cruise brand — welcomed MSC Seascape to its fleet of innovative and glamourous ships. The ship’s naming ceremony took place at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City in recognition of New York becoming the line’s newest U.S. homeport in April 2023, ushering in an even wider variety of North American itineraries for guests from the U.S. and around the world.

The new U.S. flagship is packed with high-tech fun including ROBOTRON, the cruise industry’s first-ever interactive thrill ride. ROBOTRON combines the breathtaking rush of a roller coaster with personalized music and lighting. The ship also features two new VR experiences and new high-tech entertainment for all ages.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Our latest flagship will serve as a great representation for all that we stand for at MSC Cruises, including sustainability, ground-breaking technology and modern design combined with an immersive and enriching guest experience delivered with European flair. Our guests will enjoy all of these wonderful amenities when she begins her sailings from Miami after the naming ceremony.”

About ROBOTRON:

Riders select their desired thrill level – a first among robotic arm rides

Riders select their music preference and colored light display

Rhythm and bass are visualized as colourful patterns and pulses of light on giant, adjacent video screen

The robotic arm has an attached gondola that seats three – flying them nearly 175 feet above the sea

Leading manufacturers and suppliers from the global attractions industry partnered with MSC Cruises to bring ROBOTRON to the MSC Seascape, in this first and only of its kind experience.