Calling all safety super heroes; registration for Ride Camp 2023 is now open!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it’s Ride Camp! International Ride Training, the gold standard in operational safety services in the amusement industry, has opened registration for their Annual Safety School, known as Ride Camp scheduled for February 5-9, 2023 that will be held at the amazing Carowinds Theme Park. This year’s theme is “Safety Is Your Super Power”.

Led by an impressive faculty with decades of attractions industry experience, “Ride Camp Counselors” and other industry leaders will be teaching over 100 sessions, of which 40 are brand new, providing a highly immersive training experience focused on ride safety and operations best practices.

“We are excited because this year we are offering tracks for Level One for first time attendees, Level Two for middle operations management and Level Three for the leadership attendees,” said Cindee Huddy, co-owner and managing member of IRT. “We have an action-packed week planned for IROC clients or businesses that operates rides and attractions, really anyone who is looking to enhance their Safety Super Powers.”

Some of this year’s educational sessions include ADA 101 for Operators, Assertiveness Skills and Practice for Leaders, Normalization of Deviance, Peeling the Operational Safety Onion, Efficiency Improvements, Train the Trainer Tips and Techniques, Aquatic Operator Procedure Practice, and many more.

Attendees, or “Campers”, work both in the classroom and in hands-on training exercises using Carowinds’ rides to put what they are learning into practice, including the 10 Critical Components. Up to 4 CEUs will be awarded from Tunxis College for those Campers who qualify to receive them.

As Robin might say to Batman, “Holy Roller Coasters Batman – Ride Camp is not to be missed!”

To learn more or register, go to ridetraining.com/ridecamp.