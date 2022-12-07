First Tilt Coaster 2.0 is coming to the USA!

The most unique thrill coaster development in recent years, offering an exhilarating and visually striking coaster experience to amaze even the most seasoned thrill seekers. “Circuit Breaker” will debut at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and it will be the first Tilt Coaster in the States!

As the riders slowly climb, a massive seesaw looms in the distance. They stop at a dead-end track, floating in mid-air. The huge track tilts. Riders in the front tip down. Riders in the back lift to 40 meters (131ft) high. Get ready, and… drop! They fall into a sensational pit of camelbacks, full-speed Zero-G roll airtime, inversions and bunny hops. It’s a unique, high-visual-impact ride with thrills unlike any other coaster.