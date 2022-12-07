Semnox Solutions wins big at IAAPA Expo 2022

ORLANDO — Semnox, an integrated technology solutions company for the entertainment and leisure industry, wins a Brass Ring Award for best new amusement-related services, equipment, and supplies at the 2022 IAAPA expo.

The Brass Ring Award for the best new amusement-related services, equipment, and suppliers of equipment/services encompasses supplies and accessory equipment such as computer systems, cables, batteries, lights, and all other supplies and equipment not included in another award category. The equipment taking home second place is the Semnox Parafait LuminOS debit card reader, which features tap-to-play technology, 256+ color combinations, and multi-language support for display and audio, making it extremely inclusive and user-friendly, and an aesthetic dream. It’s FCC/CE certified, completely customizable, and can sense the tap anywhere on the screen.

With LuminOS operational in multiple client locations and with over 700 readers deployed, our customers are beginning to reap the advantages of multi-play and variable pricing that the readers offer. Semnox is looking forward to making more innovative products for the industry to enable the operators gain maximum leverage of new technologies while surpassing the customer expectations.

Semnox’s Parafait FEC Solution software is a complete ecosystem of integrated solutions for entertainment venues, including a range of self-service kiosks for booking and redemptions, SmartFun – a mobile app for FECs, a range of RFID readers, and much more.

The Global Association for the Attraction Industry, or IAAPA, was founded in 1918 and represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Its global events and conferences help spread successful ideas and practices, provide valuable tools and resources, and draw industry professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, waterparks, resorts, family entertainment centers, and more together under one roof.

Kiran Karanki, Chief Executive Officer of Semnox Americas stated, “The IAAPA Orlando show is always something that we look forward to, where we meet with our customers, prospects, industry peers, and partners. It has always been an excellent opportunity for us to seek feedback from our customers and channel the same toward the product roadmap.”